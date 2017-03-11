EVERYDAY ENGLISH

Home / Bilingual Pages
A : There are four of us, but the restaurant only gave us three discount vouchers, how should we divvy them up?

B : Let’s play the finger-guessing game to make it fair.

A : There’s no need, I won’t take one. I live quite far away, so even if I had a voucher I wouldn’t come all that way.

B : Are you sure? These vouchers never expire and can be used at other locations.

A : 我們有四個人，但餐廳只給了我們三張折價券，該怎麼分配好？

B : 用猜拳的吧，這樣比較公平。

A : 不用猜了，我棄權。我住比較遠，就算有折價券，我也不會大老遠來這裡吃飯。

B : 你確定嗎？這張折價券是永久有效的，而且在其他分店也可以使用。

