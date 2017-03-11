A quiet, peaceful, tranquil scene, composed mainly of gentle blues and serene greens. The greens surround the statue in the background, a Buddha figure in a meditative pose, seated on a platform of bluish rock. The statue’s pose is mirrored by that of the elderly woman in the foreground, seated on a rock island in a patch of green.

The woman is at repose, relaxed and taking time out of her day, resting upon the rock, looking unperturbed, untroubled, composed and undistracted. She steadies herself by leaning against her cane, planted firmly on the green, stable as the rock upon which she sits, just as the youthful trees to either side of the statue are steadied by struts, keeping them firmly in place. She is protected on all sides by the rocks, the cluster on the green patch below and to the side, and above by the Buddha’s platform, forming a protective screen around her.

The picture is about tranquility, serenity, calm, quietude, stillness, stability, steadfastness, posture and meditation.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

這靜謐、祥和、寧靜的景象，主要由柔和的藍色和沉靜的綠色構成。背景中的綠色植物環繞一個打坐的佛像，佛像坐在帶點藍色的平台上。佛像的姿態和前景老婦的身影相呼應，老婦坐在一方綠草中的岩石島上。

老婦歇著、放鬆著休息。她坐在石頭上小憩，看來無憂無慮，沉靜而專注。她撐著拐杖穩住身體，拐杖穩穩抵在綠草上，像她坐著的岩石般穩固，如同佛像兩旁的小樹，由支架支撐著，穩固不移。她的四面為石頭所環繞。除了上方的佛像石座，她的身體兩側和腳下的草地上也都有石頭，形成了保護的屏障。

這張圖所呈現的是寧靜、安祥、平靜、寂靜、靜止、安定、堅定、姿態及冥想。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）