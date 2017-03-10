In the stories of Japanese animation “Doraemon,” the robotic cat has all kinds of amazing gadgets in his pocket. Japan’s TV Asahi Corporation recently conducted a survey on which gadgets were the most popular among adults and children. The “Anywhere Door” — a door that leads to anywhere the user wants to go — was the most popular gadget in both categories, because it makes it easier for them to go to work or school.

Children’s favorite props also included a “Time Machine” that allows you to travel freely through time and space, and the “Bamboo-copter,” a helicopter hat that allows you to fly. Adults’ favorites included the “What-If Phone Booth,” which makes your wishes come true when you make a call from it, and “Memory Toast,” which helps you memorize what is printed on the bread after eating it.

Netizens said the children’s choices show they are free and unrestrained, while the adults’ choices suggest their desire to extricate themselves from their current circumstances.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

日本卡通「哆啦A夢」的故事中，機器貓從口袋拿出來的許多道具都很神奇。近來日本的朝日電視台調查大人和小孩最想要什麼道具，結果第一名都是「任意門」！因為打開門就能到任何你想去的地方，上班或是上學都很方便。

小孩最愛的還有「時光機」，可自由穿越時間、空間去旅行；「竹蜻蜓」，像直昇機一樣讓人飛翔的帽子。大人最愛的品項，則有「如果電話亭」，打一通電話就能讓你心想事成；「記憶吐司」，將資訊印在吐司上只要吃了就能記住。

而網友認為小孩的選擇，顯示自由自在不受拘束的特性，大人的選擇則代表渴望擺脫現有的狀態。

（中央社）