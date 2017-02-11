Home / Bilingual Pages
Sat, Feb 11, 2017 - Page 14　

Lanterns present
燈籠的禮物

A scene of red lanterns among the greenery of two trees, taken in Taipei’s Beitou District on Feb. 3.
圖為綴滿紅燈籠的綠樹，二月三日攝於台北市北投區。

Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times
照片：台北時報記者古德謙攝

The word “present” is a verb, a noun and an adjective. To present /pr?ˋz?nt/ something is to make a gift of it; as a noun, present /ˋpr?znt/ means the object given. The verb can also be used to mean “to make available,” or “to make readily accessible,” as in, to present a play or a movie, or even, when something becomes apparent, like a problem or an idea can present itself. As an adjective, present /ˋpr?znt/ means to exist in a given place at a given time, so, “there are three people present in the room,” or, “present company excluded,” at such times as you want to absolve a person or persons present from blame or involvement.

Sometimes a scene presents itself: a gift for the photographer, unintentionally given, but gratefully received. The photographer does not seek it out, it is just there. It is present.

Here, in a small, unassuming restaurant and to my right, a scene of red lanterns among the greenery of two trees, seen through frosted glass, presented itself. It’s a simple composition with a limited number of colors. The pink lotus in the bottom left corner initiates a diagonal moving up and to the right, taking in the greens and reds and the blacks of the calligraphy.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

Present一字，可作動詞、名詞，也可作形容詞。To present 某物指的是把它當禮物送人；作名詞時，present是禮物。作為動詞，它意指「使其可被利用」或「使其可被獲取」，例如上演一齣戲或電影(to present a play or movie)，甚或可指某事物變得明顯，例如一個問題或想法的浮現(a problem or idea presents itself)。作形容詞用時，present指在某個特定的時間於某處在場，例如可說「房裡有三個人在」(there are three people present in the room)，或「不包括在場的人」(present company excluded)，後者可用於使某人免責或不受牽連。

有時一個場景會自行出現在攝影師的面前，彷彿一份贈禮，雖是不經意的給予，但攝影師滿懷感激地收下。攝影師並未刻意尋找，但是攝影題材就在那裡。它就存在著。

在這不起眼的小餐廳裡，在我右邊，兩棵樹的綠葉間掛著紅燈籠，透過毛玻璃呈現出來。這是個顏色不多的簡單構圖。由左下角的粉紅色蓮花起始斜向右上方的對角線，帶入紅色和綠色，以及書法的黑色。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）

This story has been viewed 619 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top