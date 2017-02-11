The word “present” is a verb, a noun and an adjective. To present /pr?ˋz?nt/ something is to make a gift of it; as a noun, present /ˋpr?znt/ means the object given. The verb can also be used to mean “to make available,” or “to make readily accessible,” as in, to present a play or a movie, or even, when something becomes apparent, like a problem or an idea can present itself. As an adjective, present /ˋpr?znt/ means to exist in a given place at a given time, so, “there are three people present in the room,” or, “present company excluded,” at such times as you want to absolve a person or persons present from blame or involvement.

Sometimes a scene presents itself: a gift for the photographer, unintentionally given, but gratefully received. The photographer does not seek it out, it is just there. It is present.

Here, in a small, unassuming restaurant and to my right, a scene of red lanterns among the greenery of two trees, seen through frosted glass, presented itself. It’s a simple composition with a limited number of colors. The pink lotus in the bottom left corner initiates a diagonal moving up and to the right, taking in the greens and reds and the blacks of the calligraphy.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

Present一字，可作動詞、名詞，也可作形容詞。To present 某物指的是把它當禮物送人；作名詞時，present是禮物。作為動詞，它意指「使其可被利用」或「使其可被獲取」，例如上演一齣戲或電影(to present a play or movie)，甚或可指某事物變得明顯，例如一個問題或想法的浮現(a problem or idea presents itself)。作形容詞用時，present指在某個特定的時間於某處在場，例如可說「房裡有三個人在」(there are three people present in the room)，或「不包括在場的人」(present company excluded)，後者可用於使某人免責或不受牽連。

有時一個場景會自行出現在攝影師的面前，彷彿一份贈禮，雖是不經意的給予，但攝影師滿懷感激地收下。攝影師並未刻意尋找，但是攝影題材就在那裡。它就存在著。

在這不起眼的小餐廳裡，在我右邊，兩棵樹的綠葉間掛著紅燈籠，透過毛玻璃呈現出來。這是個顏色不多的簡單構圖。由左下角的粉紅色蓮花起始斜向右上方的對角線，帶入紅色和綠色，以及書法的黑色。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）