Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung, also known as the “God of Songs,” launched his new “A Classic Tour” in Beijing last year, following a five-year hiatus. Cheung will do six shows over this and next weekend on Feb. 11, 12, 13, 17, 18 and 19 at the Taipei Arena. More than 70,000 tickets were snapped up within just a few minutes.

With a 32-member orchestra and 30 dancers and acrobats, Cheung will perform nearly 40 greatest hits. For these shows, Cheung will once more be performing on a classic four-sided stage, hoping to wow the audience with a 360-degree stereo vision through LED screens.

Before the concerts, the Criminal Investigation Bureau caught an engineer surnamed Chen who had developed a computer-automated booking program to purchase Cheung’s and other artists’ tickets, which he then sold at much higher prices, working with ticket scalpers. The suspects have already been apprehended.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

「歌神」張學友睽違五年的全新巡演「A Classic Tour 學友經典世界巡迴演唱會」，首場於去年在北京揭幕。他將於二月十一、十二、十三、十七、十八、十九日，連續兩個週末一連六場在台北小巨蛋開唱，七萬多張門票幾分鐘內立即秒殺。

張學友預計將表演近四十首經典歌曲，並結合三十二人編制管弦樂團，及三十位舞者、特技演員共同演出。這次演唱會上也將重現經典舞台「四面台」，以LED螢幕打造三百六十度立體視覺，希望能令觀眾感到驚豔。

刑事警察局則在演唱會前宣布，偵破諶姓工程師撰寫電腦自動訂票程式，搶購張學友等藝人門票，再聯合黃牛高價轉賣，警方已把嫌犯移送法辦。

（中央社）