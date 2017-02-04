Home / Bilingual Pages
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Something’s come up — I can’t go to tonight’s Beijing opera performance.

B : Oh, but this is the last performance of their tour for this year. If you don’t see it, you won’t have another chance.

A : I think it’s a pity, too, but something has come up at home and I have to go and help out.

B : OK, then. Since something’s come up, it can’t be helped. I’ll tell you all about the show after watching it.

A : 今天晚上的京劇表演我臨時有事沒辦法去了。

B : 是喔，可是這是他們今年巡迴的最後一場表演，不看就沒機會了耶。

A : 我也覺得很可惜，但我家裡有點事，必須回去幫忙。

B : 好吧，既然臨時有事也沒辦法。我看完以後會再跟你轉述表演內容。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 268 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top