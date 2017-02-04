EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Something’s come up — I can’t go to tonight’s Beijing opera performance.

B : Oh, but this is the last performance of their tour for this year. If you don’t see it, you won’t have another chance.

A : I think it’s a pity, too, but something has come up at home and I have to go and help out.

B : OK, then. Since something’s come up, it can’t be helped. I’ll tell you all about the show after watching it.

A : 今天晚上的京劇表演我臨時有事沒辦法去了。

B : 是喔，可是這是他們今年巡迴的最後一場表演，不看就沒機會了耶。

A : 我也覺得很可惜，但我家裡有點事，必須回去幫忙。

B : 好吧，既然臨時有事也沒辦法。我看完以後會再跟你轉述表演內容。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: