Taiwan Television Enterprise’s (TTV) annual “Superstar: Red VS White Show” is the largest variety show on Lunar New Year’s Eve in Taiwan. The 2017 show was pre-recorded at the Taipei Arena.

The annual show splits big stars into “red” and “white” teams, which will then compete with each other. This year, TTV especially invited Japanese pop diva Mika Nakashima, rock icon Takanori Nishikawa, popular South Korean girl group GFriend and boy group SF9. The show is scheduled for tonight on Lunar New Year’s Eve to welcome the Year of the Rooster.

Formosa Television’s (FTV) Lunar New Year’s Eve show is hosted by entertainers including Hu Gua and comedian group Plungon. Chinese Television System (CTS) is working with Sanlih E-Television (SET) to produce and broadcast their show together for the first time. The show, with popular comedian Chu Ko Liang, will celebrate Lunar New Year’s Eve tonight.

(CNA and Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

台視年度「超級巨星紅白藝能大賞」堪稱全國最大型除夕特別綜藝節目，二○一七年大賞已經在台北小巨蛋預錄。

年度大賞邀請當紅明星分成紅白兩隊PK，今年台視特別邀請日本歌姬中島美嘉、「搖滾教主」西川貴教，南韓人氣女團「GFriend」和男團「SF9」，並於農曆雞年除夕（今日）晚上播出。

民視除夕特別節目由胡瓜和浩角翔起等人主持，華視則首度和三立聯合製播特別節目，邀集喜劇天王豬哥亮等人，今晚陪伴觀眾一起跨年。

（中央社、自由時報）