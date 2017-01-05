The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recently announced another list of Olympians to have been disqualified due to doping. The majority of the names on the list are from athletics and weightlifting. One US female high jumper, who originally came sixth in the Beijing Olympics, has now been awarded bronze. According to a report in the New York Times, this has completely rewritten Olympic history, with the entire winners’ podium of original medal winners being disqualified.

The IOC has restarted its anti-doping testing program, and this wave of 75 athletes from the Beijing and London Olympics have been stripped of their achievements because of doping.

Chaunte Lowe, a 32-year-old American woman athlete who competes in the high jump, has attended four Olympic Games, but Olympic glory has heretofore evaded her. Last week, however, she received a Facebook message from a German athlete congratulating her on getting a bronze medal.

The three original Beijing Olympic women’s high jump medal winners who failed the drugs test were Anna Chicherova and Yelena Slesarenko of Russia and Vita Palamar of Ukraine.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

國際奧會日前再度公布因禁藥失格的奧運選手名單，其中以田徑、舉重選手佔大多數，一名美國女子跳高選手在北京奧運以第六名作收，近期卻一路晉升，遞補至銅牌位置，《紐約時報》報導，這完全改寫奧運歷史，屬於當初頒獎台的榮耀人事全非。

國際奧會重新啟動禁藥調查機制，這波名單包含北京奧運、倫敦奧運七十五位選手，因禁藥遭取消成績。

三十二歲的美國跳高女將羅尹參加過四屆奧運，始終與獎牌無緣，但上週她接獲一位德國運動員在臉書私訊她，恭喜她獲得銅牌。

京奧女子跳高三位獎牌得主原本分別為俄羅斯齊柯蘿娃與席理莎蘭柯與烏克蘭帕拉瑪兒，如今三位都沒有通過藥檢。

(自由時報綜合報導)