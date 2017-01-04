In order to encourage members of the public to visit the Huashan Dog Park and the Ingfeng Dog Park, the Taipei City Public Transportation Office and the Taipei City Animal Protection Office have launched trial dog-friendly bus services on two bus routes, the 604 and 0 East, which allow passengers to bring their dogs with them without having to put them in cages.

In the past, members of the public had to either drive or take a taxi to the parks, but for those who ride a motorbike, carrying the dog in a cage can be very dangerous. With the dog-friendly buses now available, people can travel to the parks by bus.

The two-month-long trial program began on Jan. 1 and will run through Feb. 28. Each park is served by three buses per day on the weekends and public holidays. Passengers going to Huashan Dog Park can take the 604 and get off at Tayou Evacuation Gate, while those going to Ingfeng Dog Park can take the 0 East and get off at Xinyi Village.

The Taipei City Public Transportation Office says that, to prevent dogs from urinating and defecating on the bus, all dogs have to wear belly wraps or dog diapers. While there is no extra charge for dogs on the bus, each person is limited to bringing only one dog with them.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

為鼓勵民眾前往華山狗活動區及迎風狗運動公園，公運處與動保處合作推出兩條路線公車六Ｏ四與Ｏ東，試辦「友善狗狗公車」，開放民眾攜帶家犬並且免裝籠上車。

過去民眾前往華山狗活動區及迎風狗運動公園多需自行開車或撘載計程車，但將狗裝籠以機車運載相當危險。現在民眾若要帶狗前往兩處可撘公車。

寵物公車試辦期間為今年元旦至二月二十八日，逢例假日開出六班次，共計兩個月。到華山狗活動區，可搭六Ｏ四前往「塔悠疏散門」站。到迎風狗動物公園則可搭Ｏ東至「新益里」站。

為避免狗狗在車上出現便溺情形，公運處表示，狗狗需穿戴禮貌袋或生理褲，才能上車。此外，家犬不另收公車搭乘費用，但一人限攜帶一隻家犬。

(自由時報記者陳紜甄)