EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m done for, I did really badly in the end of semester exam. I only got halfway through the extended essay, I think I’ll probably be flunked.
B: Not necessarily, this teacher gives out marks really easily so you might still make the grade.
A: Have you taken his class before?
B: Yep, although he really knows his stuff, he’s not at all strict — he hardly ever fails his students.
A: 完了，我期末考考得很差，申論題只寫了一半，搞不好會被當掉。
B: 那倒不一定，這個老師給分很鬆，還是有可能會給你及格的。
A: 你以前修過他的課嗎？
B: 對啊，他雖然博學，但一點也不嚴厲，幾乎沒當過學生。
