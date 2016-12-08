Home / Bilingual Pages
Thu, Dec 08, 2016　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m done for, I did really badly in the end of semester exam. I only got halfway through the extended essay, I think I’ll probably be flunked.

B: Not necessarily, this teacher gives out marks really easily so you might still make the grade.

A: Have you taken his class before?

B: Yep, although he really knows his stuff, he’s not at all strict — he hardly ever fails his students.

A: 完了，我期末考考得很差，申論題只寫了一半，搞不好會被當掉。

B: 那倒不一定，這個老師給分很鬆，還是有可能會給你及格的。

A: 你以前修過他的課嗎？

B: 對啊，他雖然博學，但一點也不嚴厲，幾乎沒當過學生。

