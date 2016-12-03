Fubon Financial Holdings Co. has changed the name of the EDA Rhinos to the Fubon Guardians after it took over the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) team last month, the company announced recently.

Fubon’s subsidiary, Fubon Sports and Entertainment, purchased the EDA Rhinos for NT$300 million (US$9.39 million), officially taking charge on Nov 1. Since the takeover, fans have been eagerly anticipating the announcement of the team’s new name, mascot and trademark.

Chris Tsai, president of Fubon Sports and Entertainment and head of the team, said that he aims to build the Fubon Guardians into a strong team to compete in the CPBL, investing significantly in new equipment in the initial period following the takeover.

(CNA)

富邦金控近日宣布，上月接手中華職棒「義大犀牛隊」後，隊名將改為「富邦悍將隊」。

富邦金控旗下子公司富邦育樂，以新台幣三億元（約九百三十九萬美元）買下義大犀牛隊，並於十一月一日正式接手該隊。接管之後何時宣布全新隊名、吉祥物和商標備受球迷矚目。

富邦育樂總經理蔡承儒是該隊的領隊，他將致力把富邦悍將隊打造成一支強悍的隊伍，和中華職棒其它隊伍一較長短。而在接手該隊的初期，也會大量投資於設備更新。

（張聖恩譯自中央社）