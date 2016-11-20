Jhongjheng (Meinong) Lake

When traveling to Kaohsiung’s Meinong District, many visitors chose to take a stroll beside Jhongjheng Lake. The lake is second only to Chengcing Lake as Kaohsiung’s second largest man-made lake. A path surrounds the edge of the lake with lookout points and seating to take in the views. During the cooler autumn months visitors to the lake can take a stroll under the warm sun’s rays and appreciate the lake’s beauty from different perspectives, especially at dawn, set off by the mountain range in the distance. On some days the sky is clear and bright; on other days, shrouded in mist, the lake is particularly picturesque.

中正（美濃）湖

遊玩美濃，許多人也會選擇到中正湖散步，這座湖是僅次於澄清湖的高雄第二大人工湖，沿著湖畔設有環湖步道、觀景亭和賞景座椅，秋涼時節可以曬著暖陽散步湖邊，從不同角度欣賞中正湖的美，特別是清晨時遠處襯著山巒，有時清朗、有時又泛著朦朧美，顯得更有意境。

East Gate

The East Gate is one of Meinong District’s landmark destinations. Constructed in 1755, the city gate is 257 years old. Originally built as a defense against foreign invaders, the gate is also described as a “fengshui gate” for the local area and is said to be the reason why the area has produced so many scholars. Visitors to the East Gate are able to climb up a steep flight of stairs to the second floor. The commanding position affords splendid views of Yongan Old Street and the surrounding landscape and allows visitors to get a feel for the age of the structure.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

東門樓

東門樓是美濃的地標之一，這座城樓建於西元一七五五年，至今已有兩百五十七年歷史，過去是為了防禦外敵入侵而建，但也有一說東門樓也是美濃當地的風水樓，所以當地才會出這麼多文人雅士。遊賞東門樓亦可沿著陡直的樓梯上到二樓，從高處欣賞永安老街及周邊景觀，也感受它的歲月痕跡。

(自由時報記者許麗娟)