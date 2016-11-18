Swedish affordable fashion brand H&M has been very busy since it arrived in Taiwan last year. In addition to opening branches in northern, central and southern Taiwan, it has also announced the opening of a flagship store in Taipei’s Ximending on Friday next week, replacing the branch in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay as the brand’s largest flagship store in Asia.

H&M has opened nine branches in Taiwan. It is opening the Ximen store by Exit 6 of the MRT Ximen Station. The five-story building boasts a spacious shopping area of as much as 1,500 ping (4,960 square meters). The new store will also introduce the Men’s Trend collection to Taiwan for the first time.

Also, H&M has announced that actor Li Chen and his actress girlfriend Fan Bingbing will appear as the celebrity endorsers for its upcoming 2017 CNY (Chinese New Year) collection. The company always invites the year’s most popular celebrity couple to endorse its CNY collection, released before every Lunar New Year.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

瑞典平價時尚品牌H&M去年進入台灣後動作頻頻，除了北中南都設有據點，更宣布台北西門町的旗艦店即將於下週五開幕，取代香港銅鑼灣的分店，成為亞洲最大的旗艦店。

H&M在台灣目前已有九個據點，即將開幕的西門旗艦店位於捷運西門站六號出口旁，坐擁五層樓的寬敞購物空間，佔地達一千五百坪，更首度將帶領男裝潮流的Men’s Trend系列引進台灣！

此外，H&M最近公布，二○一七年CNY新春系列將由演員李晨和他的女友范冰冰擔認代言人。該公司每年在農曆年前推出的新春系列，都會邀請當年最受歡迎的情侶檔代言

（自由時報）