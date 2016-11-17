Swansea City faced Manchester United in the 11th round of the English Premier League on Nov 6. Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored three goals for the visitors, handing Manchester United its first win in the last five games with a 3:1 scoreline.

Manchester took the lead in the 15th minute after Pogba drove the ball home from just outside the penalty area, despite it being cleared by Swansea City defender Mike van der Hoorn after a Wayne Rooney flick Ibrahimovic’s way. Rooney found Ibrahimovic again on the 21st minute, who scored this time after moving past South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-yueng. Ibrahimovic found the back of the net a second time on the 33rd minute, assisted again by Rooney.

In the second half, Manchester United were able to slow the pace and started playing a more defensive game. In the 69th minute, Swansea City scored when van der Hoorn headed in from midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick, awarded following a foul by Manchester United left-back Matteo Darmian.

Manchester United’s easy 3:1 win over Swansea City ends its run of four league games without a victory.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

英超第十一輪，史旺西十一月六日在主場迎戰曼聯。曼聯靠著波格巴與伊布拉西莫維奇兩人進三球，以三比一拿下最近五輪聯賽的第一勝。

第十五分鐘，曼聯率先取得進球，魯尼回傳給伊布拉西莫維奇，雖然史旺西後衛范德霍恩成功把球清除，但波格巴在禁區附近抽射得分。第二十一分鐘，魯尼再度傳給伊布拉西莫維奇，這次伊布拉西莫維奇帶球晃過南韓中場奇誠庸後推射得分。第三十三分鐘，又是魯尼與伊布拉西莫維奇的配合後射門得分。

曼聯進入下半場就放慢節奏，開始加強防守。第六十九分鐘，史旺西追回一球，曼聯左後衛達米安犯規，史旺西的中場西于爾森右路自由球傳中，范德霍恩在門前頭錘破門。

終場曼聯以三比一輕取史旺西，終止聯賽連四輪不勝的窘況。

（自由時報綜合報告）