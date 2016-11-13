Home / Bilingual Pages
Sun, Nov 13, 2016　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The air here is super-fresh, completely different from inner city air.

B: Yes, during the week if you’re not stuck in a stuffy office block then you’re breathing in exhaust fumes on the street. Better to go walking in the great outdoors.

A: From now on we really should go hiking every week, it will be much healthier.

B: If I could only find the time, I would love to do it.

A: 這裡的空氣真是清新，和都市裡完全不同。

B: 是啊，平日多半不是悶在辦公大樓裡，就是在街上吸著廢氣，到大自然走走真好。

A: 我們以後應該每個禮拜都出來健行，這樣對身體也好。

B: 如果有那麼多時間的話，我也希望可以啊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

