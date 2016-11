EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: My favorite heavy metal band from Finland is going to perform a gig in Taiwan, I’ve just got to get my hands on some tickets.

B: Are tickets already on sale?

A: No, they go on sale tomorrow morning at 8am, so I plan to take my sleeping bag to the ticket office tonight and line up.

B: Don’t you need to go to work tomorrow? Why not get someone to buy the tickets for you?

A: 我最喜歡的芬蘭重金屬樂團要來台灣演唱,我一定要搶到票。

B: 已經開始賣票了嗎?

A: 還沒,明早八點開始賣票,所以我打算今晚就帶著睡袋去售票櫃檯排隊。

B: 但你不是還要上班嗎?要不要請個人代購?

