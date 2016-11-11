Double 11 Singles’ Day, literally “bare sticks day,” has become an online shopping spree in the Chinese-speaking world in recent years. Nov 11 was originally chosen by a certain group of young people to celebrate the fact of their being single. The date was chosen because the number “1” resembles a single entity.

But after e-commerce operators turned Singles’ Day into an online shopping festival, Double 11 has tunred into a frantic shopping spree for Chinese netizens, and many Taiwanese have got caught up in the phenomenon, too, making large orders on this day. When Alibaba Group launched the 2015 11.11 Global Shopping Festival on this day last year, the company saw its “gross merchandise volume” (GMV) reach 10 billion yuan (about NT$50 billion) in the first 12 minutes of the festival.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

雙11光棍節近幾年成為華人世界網購節日，這個特別的日子最初是因為一群年輕人想慶祝單身狀態而出現，因為十一月十一日的數字「1」看起來像是單獨的個體。

不過，在電子商務業者把「光棍節」行銷為網購節後，「雙11」已成為中國網民瘋狂消費的節日。許多台灣網民也無法抵抗這股網購促銷潮，這天紛紛下單採買。去年今天阿里巴巴集團「11.11全球購物節」開賣，開始十二分鐘後，商品交易總量已突破人民幣一百億元（約新台幣五百億元）。

（中央社）