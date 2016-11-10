EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Since graduating in June I’ve sent out so many resumes, but hardly received any interviews, so I still haven’t found a job.

B : The economy’s in recession so it’s really difficult for new graduates to find a job.

A : Yep. I knew I should have applied to take a double major at college. It would be easier if I had an additional skill to offer.

B : You’ve loads of talents — didn’t you attend an art club? You should put together a portfolio of your work.

A : 我從六月畢業以來投了好多履歷，但獲得的面試屈指可數，工作到現在還沒著落。

B : 經濟不景氣，新鮮人工作真的不好找。

A : 是啊，早知道以前在學校裡就申請雙主修，多一項專長應該比較容易。

B : 你不是有很多專長嗎？以前還有參加美術社團。整理一本作品集吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: