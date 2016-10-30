Monkeys sit at the base of a statue.

Monkeys sit at the base of a Buddha statue among ruins.

Monkeys sit at the base of a Buddha statue, as if they are worshipping the Buddha, among the ruins of a temple in Lopburi.

Lopburi is an ancient city.

Lopburi is known as the City of Monkeys.

Lopburi was once the second capital of the Ayutthaya Kingdom during the sixth century.

Lopburi is one of the oldest inhabited cities in Thailand.

Lopburi is overrun by macaques.

Lopburi is one of the oldest inhabited cities in Thailand, an ancient city that was once the second capital of the Ayutthaya Kingdom during the sixth century and is now known as the City of Monkeys.

Monkeys sit at the base of a Buddha statue, appearing to be worshipping the Buddha, among the ruins of a temple in Lopburi, one of the oldest inhabited cities in Thailand, an ancient city that was once the second capital of the Ayutthaya Kingdom during the sixth century and is now known as the City of Monkeys, as it is overrun by macaques.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

Start from simple phrases. Combine ideas. Build a sentence up gradually using all of those ideas.

有一群猴子坐在一具雕像的基座上。

在一座廢墟裡，有一群猴子坐在一具佛祖雕像的基座上。

在華富里府的一座寺廟廢墟裡，有一群猴子坐在一具佛祖雕像的基座上，彷彿是來參拜的。

華富里府是個古老的城市。

華富里府又稱猴城。

在西元六世紀，華富里府是阿育陀耶王朝的第二個首都。

在泰國境內仍有定居人口的城市中，華富里府是數一數二古老的。

在華富里府，猴群相當猖獗。

在泰國境內仍有定居人口的城市中，華富里府是數一數二古老的。在西元六世紀，華富里府是阿育陀耶王朝的第二個首都。如今，華富里府又稱猴城。

在華富里府的一座寺廟廢墟裡，有一群猴子坐在一具佛祖雕像的基座上，彷彿是來參拜的。在泰國境內仍有定居人口的城市中，華富里府是數一數二古老的。在西元六世紀，華富里府是阿育陀耶王朝的第二個首都。如今，華富里府又稱猴城，因為當地猴群相當猖獗。 （台北時報涂宇安譯）

先從寫下簡單的短句開始，試著合併不同的構想，然後逐步建構成一個完整的句子。