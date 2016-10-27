Ever had a problem deciding exactly where to meet friends at Taipei Main Station, sprawling as it is? The Breeze Group has forked out NT$20 million on installing a “Choo Choo Clock” in the station’s central hall, and the clock is quickly becoming something of a new landmark. The clock is expected to boost foot traffic and the revenue of neighboring stores.

The Taiwan Railways Administration recently unveiled the “Choo Choo Clock,” an eye-catching piece of installation art. The cogwheels turn and a little model train runs when the Taiwanese folk song “Diu Diu Dang” is played on the hour between 6am and 12am every day.

Taipei Main Station has become a bustling, trendy spot since the Breeze Center department store, with its business volume of two to three billion New Taiwan dollars every year at this location, took over the first and second floors of the station in late 2006.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

台北車站好大，還在煩惱要約在哪裡等人嗎？微風集團斥資兩千萬元在車站大廳打造「嘟嘟鐘」，成為車站新地標。預計將帶動人潮增加，週邊商店營收成長。

台灣鐵路管理局近日啟用台北車站吸睛裝置藝術「嘟嘟鐘」，每天清晨六時至深夜十二時，每個整點，台灣民謠「丟丟銅」樂聲就響起，並搭配齒輪轉動及小火車啟航。

二○○六年底，微風廣場進駐台北車站一樓及二樓，台北車站變得熱鬧又時尚。每年微風在北車的營業額約新台幣二十至三十億元。 （中央社）