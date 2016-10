A: I just gave money to a charity worker on the street, but I think I might have been conned.

B: Why? How much did you give?

A: NT$1,000. She said she was collecting for the Taipei Blind Donkey Foundation, but I just checked online and there’s no such organization.

B: Well, I guess it’s true what they say: there’s a sucker born every minute.

A: 我剛剛在街上捐錢給一個做慈善的人,但我覺得我好像被騙了。

B: 為什麼這樣說?你給了多少錢?

A: 一千塊。她說她是在幫台北盲驢基金會募款,但我剛剛上網查了一下,根本沒有這個組織。

B: 呃,只能說,這世界上的笨蛋還真不少。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: