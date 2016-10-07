Lokah Laqi, a Taiwanese film about three children in an Aboriginal tribe in Yilan County, is to represent Taiwan to vie for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film nomination, the Ministry of Culture announced recently.

The film depicts three optimistic, energetic and playful Aboriginal boys, troubled by problems at home, whose teacher opens an afterschool session to help them with their schoolwork.

The children find the teacher has a beautiful voice, but never sings. One day, they discover a cassette tape of her singing and are amazed by her voice. They decide to take the tape to Taipei.

Upon learning that her film had been selected to represent Taiwan, the film’s director Laha Mebow — of the Aboriginal Atayal tribe, one of the 16 officially recognized tribes in Taiwan — said she was very honored and hoped the subject of Aboriginal people can be seen by the world, something of a personal dream of hers.

(CNA)

台灣電影「只要我長大」，以宜蘭縣原住民部落的三位小朋友為主角。文化部近日宣布，該片將代表台灣爭取明年奧斯卡獎最佳外語片提名。

在這部電影中，三位原住民小男孩十分樂觀、精力旺盛且又活潑好動，卻被各自的家庭問題所困擾。為了幫助他們的課業，老師還開設了課後輔導班。

這群孩子們發現老師擁有美妙的歌喉，卻從不開口唱歌，某一天，他們找到了她以前錄製的歌曲錄音帶，覺得聲音非常好聽，於是決定帶著錄音帶到台北…。

在得知獲選代表台灣參賽後，該片的泰雅族導演陳潔瑤說她覺得很榮幸，該族是台灣十六個被正式承認的原住民族之一，陳導演希望原住民題材能被世界看見，這也是她小小的夢想。

（張聖恩譯自中央社）