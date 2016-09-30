Taiwanese Table tennis player Chiang Hung-chieh, a member of Taiwan’s national team, and Japanese table tennis queen Ai Fukuhara formally announced their marriage last Wednesday. At a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Fukuhara, dressed in a graceful kimono, was the first to appear, saying that she and Chiang had registered their marriage in Tokyo Sept. 1 and planned to also register it in Taiwan at a later date.

Chiang, tall, handsome and besuited, became the focus of the spotlight when he appeared. The newlyweds also showed off their wedding rings, which have a “table tennis” motif and were designed by Chiang himself.

“I got the chance to propose to her after the Olympic Games,” said Chiang. “Actually, I gave her a key and said I hoped she would be the true head of our household.”

When asked if they plan to compete in mixed doubles in the future, Chiang said that “we haven’t given it much thought. But I think that we’ll probably give it a try in private if we get a chance.”

(CNA)

台灣桌球選手、國家代表隊成員江宏傑，和日本桌球天后福原愛，上週三正式宣布他們結婚了。在日本東京的記者會上，福原愛穿著一套優雅的和服首先登場，宣布兩人於九月一日在東京登記結婚，並計畫之後也會在台灣登記。

隨後西裝筆挺、高大帥氣的江宏傑登場，立即成為鎂光燈的焦點。這對新人並秀出他們的婚戒，以「桌球」為主題的戒指還是由江宏傑親自設計的。

江宏傑說︰「就是在奧運會之後，有這個機會跟她求婚了０。我其實就是給她一把鑰匙，然後希望她真的可以成為這個家的主人。」

當他們被問到今後是否打算出戰男女混合雙打？江宏傑說︰「我們還沒有去想這個事情，但我想我們私下應該會，有機會會試看看。」

（台北時報張聖恩編譯）