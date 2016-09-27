With camping becoming increasingly popular, many visitors try to tent out and cook food at Yushan National Park’s Tataka Saddle despite bans against such activities.

To address the issue, the Yushan National Park Administration Office has invited the competent authorities to explore possible solutions. It says it will designate a camping area in the Tataka Saddle in the future, but first it will introduce parking charges at parking lots in the area to prevent campers from occupying parking spots for camping purposes, and work on improving the park’s management.

Visitors who camp out in the park illegally will be given a warning by patrol officers. Later, if the person is found to have continued to camp out, they will receive a ticket and could be fined NT$3,000 for violating the National Park Act.

The Yushan National Park Administration Office says the competent authorities esentially agree with the plan to designate a camping area, but because building a camping area involves the planning of water and electricity supply, choosing a place of the appropriate size and evaluating possible geographic and ecological impacts, it will not hash out the details until experts have inspected the area and made assessments. The goal is to provide high quality camping services for recreational visitors without sacrificing the ecological integrity of wildlife, the office says.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

隨著露營日益盛行，禁止露營的玉山國家公園塔塔加園區，近來因遊客任意設帳野炊而衍生不少亂象。

為此，玉山國家公園管理處特別邀集相關單位研商，表示未來將在園區規劃露營區，現階段將加強管理面並擬將免費停車場改為收費制，避免民眾惡意占用車位。

遊客若違規設帳露營，巡警將先勸導，第二次巡查時若仍未離開，就將嚴格取締開單告發，最高可依「國家公園法」處三千元罰鍰。

玉管處強調，設置露營區因牽涉水、電供應、腹地範圍，以及地質風險、生態衝擊等，雖土地所有機關原則上同意，但仍將邀集專家學者現勘評估，盼能在兼顧生態與遊憩品質的前提下提供遊客露營服務。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. camping n. 露營 (lu4 ying2) 例: Summer is usually the best season for camping. (夏天通常是最適合露營的季節。) 2. ban n. 禁止 (jin4 zhi3) 例: The office has put a ban on smoking. (辦公室裡禁止抽煙。) 3. tent out v. phr. 住帳篷 (zhu4 zhang4 peng2) 例: We tented out in Taroko National Park last weekend. (我們上週末在太魯閣國家公園住帳篷。)



(自由時報記者劉濱銓)