It comes as no surprise that there’s a shortage of talent in Taiwan. According to the chairman of the Yuanta-Polaris Research Institute, Liang Kuo-yuan, key factors behind the shortage include a declining birth rate and aging society, the brain-drain and the failure of joint programs by academia and industry to supply job market demand. Liang fears this problem is only set to become worse in the future.

Liang says the trend of a declining birth rate and an aging society has meant that, last year, Taiwan’s population went into a decline, leading to a shrinking of the talent pool.

Meanwhile, the high quality talent that Taiwan has worked hard to nurture are successively moving abroad due to, among other factors, the long-term situation of salaries not fairly reflecting growth in productivity, world-famous excessive working hours and the difficulty of achieving a work-life balance.

Liang emphasizes that not only are depressed salaries the main factor causing Taiwanese talent to move abroad; foreign talent, also influenced by salary levels, are disinclined to come to Taiwan for work due to the low salary environment, and this has further exacerbated the shortage of talent.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

台灣人才短缺早非新聞，元大寶華綜合經濟研究院院長梁國源預期，受到少子化與 高齡化、人才流失以及產學與市場供需落差等關鍵因素影響，台灣人才短缺問題未來恐持續惡化。

對於台灣人才短缺問題，梁國源表示，少子化與高齡化趨勢，讓台灣人口自二○一五年後轉為減少，大幅縮小了孕育人才的搖籃。

同時，台灣辛苦培育出的高素質人力，由於薪資長年未能合理反映生產力的成長，加上聞名於世的過長工時，難以兼顧工作與生活等因素，紛紛出走海外，尋找待遇與能力相匹配的工作。

梁國源強調，國內薪資環境低落不僅為人才出走的主因，且外國精英也受制於薪資，不傾向赴台灣就業，使人才缺口進一步加深。

(中央社)