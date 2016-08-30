Dabajian Mountain, which borders Miaoli and Hsinchu, is known for its unique geographic features. According to Atayal and Saisiyat legend, it was from this mountain that their ancestors originally came from. The Forestry Bureau has recently renovated the hiking trails in the area. Upon their completion, the Shei-pa National Park Headquarters, following local aboriginal traditions, held a ceremony to give blessings to hikers and pay respect to spirits in the mountains.

Officials in the Shei-pa National Park Headquarters say Dabajian Mountain is a sacred place for the Atayal and Saisiyat, adding that it invited heads of local governments from Hsinchu’s Wufong Township and Jianshih Township, Miaoli’s Taian Township and Taichung’s Heping District, representatives of local aboriginal tribes, members of the Forestry Bureau and others to take part in the ceremony.

The Shei-pa National Park Headquarters and Hsinchu Forest District Office have renovated a number of hiking trails by repairing trail facilities, cutting down grass on the trails and updating signs along the trails. The blessing ceremony was administered by tribal leaders, who chanted prayers and offered millet wine, pickled fish, pork and other things to bless hikers.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

位於苗栗縣和新竹縣交界處的大霸尖山地形特殊，向來有「世紀奇峰」稱譽，更被視為泰雅族與賽夏族傳說中的祖先發源地。雪霸國家公園管理處基於當地原住民信仰，並配合林務局近期整修步道，日前舉辦祈福敬山儀式，祈祝山友登山安全。

雪管處表示，大霸尖山是泰雅和賽夏族人心目中的「聖山」，此次祈福敬山儀式邀集新竹縣五峰鄉、尖石鄉、苗栗縣泰安鄉、台中市和平區等行政區域首長、地方原住民代表，以及林務局代表等一起參與。

雪管處與新竹林區管理處完成部分路線步道整修與砍草並更新牌示。祈福儀式透過部落長老祈福吟誦，並準備傳統小米露、醃魚、豬肉等祭品祭祀，為山友祈求平安。(自由時報記者蔡政?)