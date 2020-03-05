Virus Outbreak: Government bans export of thermometers due to virus

By Wu Chi-lun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The government has banned the export of most types of thermometers until the end of this month, the Customs Administration said yesterday.

Those who want to export thermometers by sea, air, other postal method or by courier service must first apply for permission from the Bureau of Foreign Trade, the customs agency told a news conference in Taipei.

The ban aims to ensure an adequate domestic supply of thermometers for combating the COVID-19 outbreak, it said.

People traveling abroad are allowed to carry up to two thermometers with them, the agency said, adding that this is a reasonable number for personal use.

Travelers do not need to apply with the authorities to carry two thermometers through customs, it added.

However, those found carrying more than two thermometers in their carry-on or checked baggage, or found shipping thermometers abroad by any means without prior permission, would be subject to a fine of up to three times the value of the devices in accordance with the Customs Anti-smuggling Act (海關緝私條例), it said.

The thermometers would be seized by customs officials, it added.

Customs officers have been instructed to check packages for thermometers during the ban, Customs Administration Deputy Director-General Peng Ying-wei (彭英偉) said.

The ban applies to infrared thermometers, forehead contact thermometers, ear thermometers, digital thermometers and thermal imaging cameras, but not to mercury thermometers.

The government previously implemented a ban on the export of masks, which on Feb. 13 was extended until the end of next month.