Malaysia’s Mahathir loses PM row

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad yesterday lost a power struggle, with a little-known ex-interior minister to be the country’s new leader in a shock twist that would return a scandal-plagued party to power.

Muhyiddin Yassin’s surprise victory not only sidelines Mahathir, who had been the world’s oldest prime minister at 94, but also dashes the hopes of Anwar Ibrahim of becoming leader any time soon.

A royal statement said Muhyiddin was chosen by the king, who appoints the country’s prime ministers after deciding who commands most support from lawmakers, following the collapse of a reformist ruling coalition last week.

Mahathir and Anwar’s “Pact of Hope” alliance in 2018 stormed to a historic victory that broke the six-decade stranglehold on power of a corruption-riddled coalition, but it was riven by infighting over who should succeed Mahathir.

Tensions exploded last week after a failed bid to push out Anwar and stop him becoming leader — prompting the government’s collapse and Mahathir’s shock resignation.

The victory of Muhyiddin and his coalition, which is dominated by the multiethnic country’s Muslim majority, dashed hopes that the reformist alliance had secured enough support to return to power and is likely to spark much public anger.

Not only does it remove a democratically elected government, but it also signals the return to power of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), the scandal-plagued party of disgraced former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

UMNO was the linchpin of a long-ruling coalition toppled from power at historic elections two years ago amid allegations Najib and his cronies looted state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). Najib is on trial for corruption.

His coalition also includes the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), a hardline outfit pushing for tougher Islamic laws in Malaysia.

Addressing supporters outside his Kuala Lumpur house, Muhyiddin said: “I urge all Malaysians to take the decision that has been made by the palace today well. Pray that we will succeed for a greater Malaysia in the future.”

The palace earlier said that appointing a prime minister could not be delayed, as the country “needs a government for the well-being of the people,” and that Muhyiddin would be sworn in today.

However, James Chin, a Malaysia expert from the University of Tasmania, said that he was “very surprised” that Muhyiddin got the job.

The political crisis began when a group of ruling coalition lawmakers joined forces with opposition parties in a bid to form a new government without Anwar and stop him becoming prime minister.

After the government fell, Mahathir was appointed prime minister and he and Anwar initially launched rival bids for power.

However, as Muhyiddin’s bid quickly gained support and it became clear that he could get into power with UMNO, Mahathir and Anwar did a volte-face and joined forces again yesterday.

The remaining parties from the “Pact of Hope” alliance threw their support behind Mahathir to become prime minister, and there had been hopes he could stop Muhyiddin — but it was too little, too late.