Virus Outbreak: CECC reports 23rd confirmed case

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the nation’s 23th confirmed case of COVID-19 and said that Taiwanese passengers on the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, would likely return home on a charter flight tomorrow.

The new case is the 60-year-old sister of the nation’s 19th case — a 61-year-old taxi driver who on Saturday last week became the first in Taiwan to die from COVID-19, shortly after testing positive, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

The driver’s 51-year-old brother and 81-year-old mother, who lived with him, have also tested positive, while the driver’s nephew-in-law, who joined them at a family reunion lunch on Jan. 27, was on Monday confirmed to be infected.

The driver’s sister also joined the family reunion and sat close to him, Chen said, adding that she has experienced respiratory symptoms and was hospitalized on Monday.

The center is investigating who she has had contact with, he added.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that by Feb. 5, the sister had developed a fever, a cough and a sore throat, but only sought treatment later for chronic heart arrhythmia.

Her first test for COVID-19 was negative, while second and third tests showed weak positives, he said, adding that a fourth test yesterday returned a clear positive result.

Chen said that 217 people who had close contact with the family have been tested for COVID-19, with 189 people testing negative and 24 people still waiting for results.

Diamond Princess passengers, who were quarantined in their cabins for 14 days, were allowed to disembark from the ship yesterday, the center said, adding that the Taiwanese passengers would likely return on a charter flight tomorrow.

There were 24 Taiwanese passengers and crew on board, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Ho Chi-kung (何啟功) said.

Four of the 24 were infected with COVID-19 and hospitalized in Japan, while another of the group reportedly tested positive in the first test, so there might be about 19 people returning on the charter flight, Ho said.

Few of the 24 have dual citizenship, but as long as they hold a Republic of China (ROC) passport or nationality, they would be allowed to board the flight back to Taiwan, he added.

China Airlines (CAL, 華航) is to operate the charter flight, which is to have one doctor and three nurses on board, Ho said, adding that the passengers would be provided with protective clothing and masks.

The group would be taken to two or three hospitals to undergo two tests and a quarantine period after their arrival, Ho said.

If both tests are negative, they would be moved to a quarantine station for a compulsory 14-day quarantine, he added.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday confirmed that CAL is ready to dispatch a charter flight to Yokohama to bring back Taiwanese from the Diamond Princess.

“It has been confirmed that the charter flight will depart from Tokyo Haneda International Airport. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is negotiating with Tokyo on a possible time on Friday for takeoff. The charter flight can land either at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport or Taipei International Airport [Songshan airport],” he said.

“The Civil Aeronautics Administration and CAL will work out the arrangements,” Lin said, adding that the ministry would be following instructions from the center.