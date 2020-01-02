Demonstrators end sit-in at US’ Baghdad embassy

AFP, BAGHDAD

Pro-Iran demonstrators yesterday ended a sit-in at the US embassy in Iraq’s capital after an order from the Hashed al-Shaabi military force, an Agence France-Presse correspondent said, a day after their dramatic incursion.

“We burned them!” the demonstrators shouted as they streamed out of the high-security Green Zone housing the embassy just as easily as they had walked in on Tuesday.

Trucks picked up the tents and makeshift barricades that had been brought in for the planned sit-in.

The Hashed, a powerful paramilitary network integrated into Iraq’s state security forces, ordered its backers to end their protest outside the US mission.

“You delivered your message,” it said in a statement.

Thousands had massed outside the embassy in anger at deadly US airstrikes on pro-Iran Hashed faction, Kataib Hezbollah, that killed 25 paramilitary fighters on Sunday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi had called on the Hashed supporters to leave the embassy on Tuesday, but most spent the night in dozens of tents pitched outside the perimeter wall.

Earlier yesterday, a leading Kataib Hezbollah commander told reporters that they would stay outside the embassy.

“We in Kataib Hezbollah won’t withdraw even if the others do,” said the commander, who was among those outside.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Tehran that it would “pay a very big price” for the attack on the embassy and his government said it was sending hundreds more troops to the Middle East.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the attack was “orchestrated by terrorists,” one of whom he named as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Al-Muhandis has been identified as second-in-command of Hashed al-Shaabi.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that about 750 troops from a rapid response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division were prepared to deploy to the region over the next few days.

“This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today,” he said.

Prior to the announcement, a US official said that “up to 4,000 [troops] may ultimately be deployed.”

The US had already flown a rapid response team of marines into Baghdad to reinforce its embassy after the attack, which left smoke and flames rising from the embassy entrance and further heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.

Trump blamed Tehran for the embassy attack and warned that it would face punishment if Americans are killed.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat,” wrote Trump, adding “Happy New Year!”

Trump later told reporters that he did not foresee war with Tehran.