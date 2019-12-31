Police describe security steps for Taipei new year

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei Police Department is to deploy a counterterrorism unit of 800 officers and five police dogs to enhance public security at New Year’s Eve celebrations in the capital tonight.

With the Taipei New Year’s Eve Party at Taipei City Hall Plaza and the Taipei 101 fireworks to take place in Xinyi District (信義) between 6:30pm tonight and 1am tomorrow, and an expected crowd of more than 100,000 people, Xinyi Precinct yesterday released its plans to enhance public safety.

“The department is to deploy 800 police officers and will implement three stages of traffic controls,” Xinyi Precinct Deputy Chief Chen Yung-hua (陳勇華) said.

The counterterrorism unit is to patrol the party venue and its surrounding areas, including Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Plaza and Taipei 101, making sure that prohibited items, such as illegal drugs, guns, knives and explosives, are not brought into the area, Chen said.

Continuing a rule from last year, any type of balloon, including LED-lit and glowing balloons, and drones that have not been approved by event organizers, are not allowed in the controlled area, he said.

Quadcopters equipped with devices that interfere with the radio frequency of conventional drones are to prevent unapproved drone operations over the controlled area, he said, adding that five police dogs would be sniffing for explosives.

People should use public transportation to attend the event, Chen said, adding that large signs at the venue would display a QR code that people could use to direct their smart devices to online information about the event, traffic control measures and parking.

The department’s Traffic Division said the first stage of traffic controls are to begin at 7pm, when vehicles would not be allowed to enter the area bordered by Songren, Zhongxiao E, Xinyi, Yixian, Songgao and Keelung roads.

The second stage is to begin at 8pm, expanding the controlled area to include the whole of Yixian Road and Renai Road between Guangfu S and Yixian roads.

The final stage is to start at 10pm, when all vehicles would be prohibited from entering the area bordered by Songde, Xinyi, Songren, Zhuangjing, Guangfu S and Zhongxiao E roads, as well as Zhongxiao E Road, Sec 5, Lane 236, until 3pm on Wednesday.

More traffic information, including recommended public transportation methods, can be found on the Taipei New Year’s Eve Party’s Web site at www.newyear2020.taipei/en/traffic.html.

The department urges people who are attending the event to follow event staff and police officers’ instructions to avoid incidents, Chen said, adding that they should also take care of their personal belongings, and pay special attention to children and elderly people in the crowd.