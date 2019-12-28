Twelve killed, 49 hurt as plane crashes in Kazakhstan

AP, ALMATY, Kazakhstan

An airplane with 98 people aboard yesterday crashed shortly after takeoff, killing at least 12 people, while 49 were hospitalized with injuries, Kazakh officials said.

The cause of the crash in the Central Asian nation was unclear, but authorities were looking at two possible scenarios: pilot error and technical failure, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said.

The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and former capital.

The airplane lost attitude at 7:22am, Almaty International Airport said.

It was flying to Nur-Sultan, the capital formerly known as Astana.

Local authorities had earlier put the death toll at 15, but the Kazakh Ministry of the Interior later revised the figure downward, without explaining.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The airport said in a statement on Facebook that there was no fire and a rescue operation got under way immediately following the crash.

About 1,000 people were working at the snow-covered site of the crash. The weather in Almaty was clear, with the below-freezing temperatures common at this time of the year.

Footage showed the front of the broken-up fuselage rammed against a building and the rear of the airplane lying in a field next to the airport.

In Almaty, dozens of people lined up in front of a local blood bank to donate blood for the injured.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. It was reported to be 23 years old and was most recently certified to operate in May.

The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan were suspended pending an investigation of the crash, authorities said.