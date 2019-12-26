Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons: Putin

AP, MOSCOW

Russia has a strong edge in designing new weapons and has become the only country to deploy hypersonic weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

At a meeting with top military brass, Putin said that for the first time in history Russia is now leading the world in developing an entire new class of weapons, unlike in the past when it was catching up with the US.

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union was behind the US in designing the atomic bomb, and building strategic bombers and intercontinental ballistic missiles, he said.

“Now we have a situation that is unique in modern history when they are trying to catch up to us,” Putin said. “Not a single country has hypersonic weapons, let alone hypersonic weapons of intercontinental range.”

The US military has been working on the development of hypersonic weapons in the past several years, and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in August said that he believes “it’s probably a matter of a couple of years” before the US has one.

Esper has called it a priority as the military works to develop new long-range capabilities.

The Pentagon has also repeatedly warned the US Congress about hypersonic missiles being developed by Russia and China that would be harder to track and defeat.

US officials have talked about putting a layer of sensors in space to more quickly detect enemy missiles, particularly the more advanced hypersonic threats. The White House also plans to study the idea of basing interceptors in space, so the US can strike incoming enemy missiles during the first minutes of flight, when they are most vulnerable.

Asked to comment on Putin’s remarks, US Department of Defense spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Robert Carver said in an e-mail: “We have seen the reporting, but have nothing to add concerning Russia’s claims.”

Putin said that the first unit equipped with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle is set to go on duty this month, while air-launched Kinzhal hypersonic missiles have already entered service.

He first mentioned the Avangard and the Kinzhal among other prospective weapons systems in his state-of-the-nation address in March last year.

Putin said at the time that the Avangard has an intercontinental range and can fly in the atmosphere at 20 times the speed of sound.

The weapon’s ability to change its course and altitude en route to a target makes it immune to interception by the enemy, he said.

“It’s a weapon of the future, capable of penetrating both existing and prospective missile defense systems,” Putin said on Tuesday.

The Kinzhal, which is carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, entered service with the Russian Air Force last year.

Putin has said that the missile flies 10 times faster than the speed of sound, has a range of more than 2,000km and can carry a nuclear or conventional warhead.

Russia must have the best weapons in the world, Putin said on Tuesday, citing a buildup of NATO forces near Russia’s western borders.

“It’s not a chess game where it’s OK to play to a draw,” Putin said. “Our technology must be better. We can achieve that in key areas and we will.”