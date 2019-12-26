Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates keep up protests

Reuters, HONG KONG

Hong Kong anti-government protesters yesterday marched through several shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans, a day after violent clashes with police left a shroud of tear gas over a prime tourist district decorated for Christmas.

The protests, which escalated in June, have been largely peaceful for much of this month after pro-democracy candidates overwhelmingly won district council elections a month earlier.

However, Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leaders have made no concessions to the protesters, despite acknowledging their defeat in the polls, and the rallies have turned more confrontational over the festive period.

Riot police patrolled several past protest hotspots, while tourists and shoppers, many wearing Santa hats or reindeer antlers, strolled past.

Television footage showed police pepper-spraying a man, who they then arrested, outside a shopping center in the densely populated Mong Kok District.

Hundreds of protesters, dressed in black and wearing masks, descended on shopping malls around the territory — mixing with shoppers and shouting popular slogans such as: “Liberate Hong Kong” and “Revolution of our Times” — but most shops remained open.

On Tuesday, baton-wielding police had fired tear gas at thousands of protesters who barricaded roads, spray-painted slogans on buildings, and trashed a Starbucks cafe and an HSBC branch.

A water cannon flanked by armored jeeps also roamed the streets, but was not heavily used.

Twenty-five people were injured overnight, including one man who fell from the second to first floor of a shopping mall as he tried to escape police, and another who fell from the rooftop of a restaurant, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority said, although it was unclear if the latter was related to the protests.