2020 Elections: Vote DPP ‘one more time’: Tsai

By Hsu Kuo-chen, Liu Hsiao-hsin and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) campaign schedule yesterday took her to central Taiwan, where she stumped for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislative candidates while calling on voters to “support the DPP one more time” in Jan. 11’s presidential and legislative elections.

Tsai, who is seeking re-election, touted the performance of her administration as she zigzagged between events in Nantou and Changhua counties, canvassing for votes.

The government has undertaken several reforms over the past three years that enabled steady economic growth, Tsai said, adding that it has also pushed for many social welfare policies to lighten the financial burden on young couples.

“For Taiwan to be better in the future, it is important [for the DPP] to retain a legislative majority in addition to supporting my re-election bid,” she said, calling on people to give the party a chance to safeguard Taiwan’s sovereignty and elevate its national defense and diplomatic work.

In the evening, Tsai attended a rally in Taichung hosted by a group of female doctors who support her.

“Women traditionally do not organize themselves in groups during Taiwan’s elections, so I very much cherish this effort, with a big force to support me,” she said. “It is quite special, as female doctors are seen as dispassionate, rational and working in dignity.”

“With so many female doctors standing up in support, calling for my re-election, we can feel that our country has reached a crucial moment in time,” she added.

If re-elected, one of her administration’s most important tasks over the next four years would be strengthening the social security net to allow for a safe environment for elderly people, children and people who live in “extreme situations,” Tsai said, calling on the doctors at the event to work together with her so that “everyone in Taiwan can live in a safe, secure and happy environment.”

Tsai added that she is determined to unite all supporting forces in the days before the elections, “because the size of the voice represents how determined Taiwanese are.”

Tsai concluded her activities last night with a concert in Taipei organized by DPP Taipei City Councilor Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華), who is running in the legislative elections.

Additional reporting by Tung Chen-kuo