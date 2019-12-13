US adds sanctions to Iran, hopes for more exchanges

AP, WASHINGTON

The administration of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit Iran with new sanctions that target several transportation firms as it continues its “maximum pressure campaign” against the Islamic Republic over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The sanctions target Iran’s state shipping line and a China-based company that has been involved in delivering missile parts to Iran. They also add a layer of new penalties to a previously sanctioned Iranian airline, Mahan Air, which is accused of transporting weapons to Iranian proxies in Lebanon and Yemen, and three of its sales agents.

The moves, announced by the US departments of state and the treasury, are to subject foreign firms and governments that do business with the targeted entities to sanctions themselves, including a freeze on assets they have in US jurisdictions.

“Today’s designations put the world on notice that those who engage in illicit transactions with these companies will risk exposure and sanctions themselves,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Alireza Miryousefi, a spokesman for Iran’s UN Mission, tweeted later on Wednesday: “These sanctions are directly targeting ordinary Iranians’ livelihood, but they will not be cowed by pressures by any foreign power. And another step in the US’ #economicterrorism against Iranians, who are never fooled by the US’s crocodile tears.”

Pompeo announced the sanctions even as he expressed hope that a weekend prisoner swap with Iran could lead to a dialogue between Washington and Tehran over prisoners.

He called Saturday’s release of Princeton graduate student Wang Xiyue (王希悅) in exchange for an Iranian jailed in the US a “happier note” that could yield progress.

“I do hope the exchange that took place will lead to a broader discussion on consular affairs,” Pompeo said. “We are working to use this as an opportunity to continue that effort.”