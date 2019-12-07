Pelosi pulls impeachment trigger

AFP, WASHINGTON

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday gave the green light to draft articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, as the embattled president vowed he would “win” the coming fight.

By asking the US House Judiciary Committee chairman to draw up the charges, Democrat Pelosi signaled that a formal vote on impeaching the 45th president was all but assured.

With a majority of the House already expressing its intent to back the divisive procedure, Trump is likely to become just the third US president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said in a televised statement.

Trump “has engaged in abuse of power, undermined our national security and jeopardized the integrity of our elections,” she said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

Pelosi’s address was short and somber, but the nation’s most powerful female politician concluded a follow-up news conference by showing flashes of anger when a reporter asked if she hated the president.

“I don’t hate anyone,” she fired back, pointing at the journalist in an extraordinary confrontation. “I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Pelosi did not announce the charges against Trump, but they could include abuse of power, obstruction of the US Congress and obstruction of justice.

“The president abused his power for his own political benefit,” Pelosi said, by withholding military aid and a White House meeting in exchange for Kiev’s commitment to investigate former US vice president Joe Biden — Trump’s potential Democratic rival in next year’s presidential election.

“If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so surely at the peril of our republic,” she added.

Three constitutional academics on Wednesday told the Judiciary Committee that the president’s actions seeking foreign interference in US elections were clear grounds for removal, but a fourth, called by Republicans, said that there was “inadequate” evidence for impeachment.

House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy agreed.

“No bribery, no extortion, no obstruction of justice and no abuse of power,” McCarthy told reporters. “Why are we going through this nightmare?”