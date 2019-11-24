Pope greets leaders of Taiwan, China and Hong Kong

AP, ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE

Pope Francis yesterday managed an airborne diplomatic dance by sending telegrams of greetings to the leaders of Taiwan, China and Hong Kong as he flew through their airspace on his way from Thailand to Japan.

Francis made sure not to offend Beijing in the telegrams, making no mention of the Vatican’s continued diplomatic relations with Taiwan or the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests, now in their sixth month, although he did appeal for “well-being and peace” in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Papal protocol requires that these telegrams be sent, and Francis has used them in the past to reach out to the Chinese government, which severed relations with the Holy See more than five decades ago.

Francis has been eager to unite China’s official and “underground” Catholic churches, and the Vatican and China last year penned an accord over bishop nominations meant to heal the rift.

The first greeting went out to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) as Francis’ charter flight flew near Hainan Island.

“I send cordial greetings to your excellency as I fly over China on my way to Japan,” Francis wrote. “I assure you of my prayers for the nation and its people, invoking upon all of you abundant blessings of peace and joy.”

Francis followed up with a telegram to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥).

“As I fly over your territory I extend my best wishes to your excellency and your fellow citizens,” he wrote. “Invoking divine blessings, I pray that almighty God may grant you all well-being and peace.”

Finally, Francis flew over Taiwan and in the greetings to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Francis said he sent “cordial greetings.”

“Assuring you of my prayers for all the people of Taiwan, I invoke abundant divine blessings of peace,” he said.

The pope’s plane landed in the rain in Tokyo, where he received a small welcome at the airport before heading to the Vatican residence to meet with Japanese bishops.

Streets near the residence were lined with smiling well-wishers holding umbrellas. One group held a banner that read: “Gracias! We love you.”

After a packed three days in Thailand, Francis has an even busier schedule in Japan, starting off with flights today to Nagasaki and Hiroshima to appeal for total nuclear disarmament, and a meeting tomorrow with survivors of the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster.