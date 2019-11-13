Police, protesters face off anew in Hong Kong clashes

AP, HONG KONG

Police and protesters yesterday battled outside university campuses and several thousand demonstrators blocked roads as they took over a central business district at lunchtime in another day of protest in Hong Kong.

The clashes followed an especially violent day in Hong Kong’s five months of anti-government demonstrations, in which police shot one protester and a man was set on fire.

Protesters littered streets with bricks and disrupted train services during the morning rush hour. Commuters were escorted along the tracks, and subways were shut because of disruptions.

Police used tear gas in face-offs with protesters in and around universities, where classes were canceled.

A few thousand demonstrators took over several blocks of the central business district at lunchtime, chanting: “Five demands, not one less.”

Their demands include democratic changes and investigation of police treatment of protesters.

Traffic was blocked on two major roads by the crowds, with half a dozen of Hong Kong’s famous trams lined up unable to move. The words “Join Us” were spray painted on the front window of a halted double-decker bus abandoned by the driver and passengers and one of its windows was broken.

Office workers filled the sidewalks and overhead walkways to watch the action, with some joining the protesters in chanting.

One 24-year-old man, who would not give his name, said he was there to support the protesters and accused the police of using excessive force, a common complaint among the territory’s 7.4 million people.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), speaking to news media after a weekly meeting with advisers, called the blocking of the morning commute “a very selfish act.”

“People from different sectors in society are holding fast to their positions and refusing to concede to violence or other radical actions,” she said. “I hereby express my gratitude to those who are still going to work and school today.”

On Monday, a police officer drew his gun during a struggle with protesters, shooting one in the abdomen. In another neighborhood, a 57-year-old man was set on fire after an apparent argument.

Both remained hospitalized yesterday, the shot protester in serious condition and the man who was burned in critical condition, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority said.

In Beijing, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) lambasted the US and the UK over statements of concern over the spike in violence.

“The United States and Britain pretend to be fair on this incident, but it only reveals how they confuse right and wrong and how hypocritical they are. And their verbal justice once again exposes their double standards and ulterior motives,” he told a daily briefing.