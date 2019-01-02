Cooperation best for both, Xi tells Trump

Reuters, BEIJING

History shows that cooperation is the best choice for both China and the US, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday told US President Donald Trump in a congratulatory message to mark 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The two countries last agreed month to a 90-day temporary ceasefire in their trade spat to give them time to hold talks and try to end the dispute.

In his message to Trump, Xi said that China-US relations have experienced ups and downs, but have made historic progress over the past four decades, China’s Xinhua news agency said.

This has brought substantial benefits to the two peoples and contributed greatly to world peace, stability and prosperity, Xi added.

“History has proved that cooperation is the best choice for both sides,” Xi said, adding that China-US relations are in an important stage.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-US relations and am willing to work with President Trump to summarize the experience of the development of China-US relations and implement the consensus that we have reached in a joint effort to advance China-US relations featuring coordination, cooperation and stability so as to better benefit the two peoples, as well as the people of the rest of the world,” he said.

Trump sent his own congratulatory message in return, saying that it was his priority to promote constructive relations, Xinhua reported.

Xi and Trump also spoke by telephone over the weekend.

Trump said he had a “long and very good call” with Xi and that a possible trade deal between the US and China was progressing well.