President Tsai to visit Paraguay and Belize next month

By Su Yung-yao and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is to lead a delegation to Paraguayan president-elect Mario Abdo Benitez’s inauguration next month, the Presidential Office announced yesterday.

The president is to leave on Aug. 12 and return on Aug. 20, the office said.

In addition to Paraguay — the nation’s only South American ally — the president is to also visit Belize, the office said.

The nine-day trip would be Tsai’s fifth overseas visit since taking office.

Tsai’s delegation is to include Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and National Security Council Secretary-General David Lee (李大維), among others.

Tsai will be in Paraguay from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16 and in Belize until Aug. 18, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Maria Liu (劉德立) told reporters at a news conference at the Presidential Office.

In Paraguay, in addition to attending the inauguration on Aug. 15, Tsai is to meet Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes, engage in talks with the leaders or envoys of the nation’s diplomatic allies who are also in Asuncion for the inauguration, attend an unveiling ceremony at the site of a planned Taiwan-Paraguay industrial and technological university, attend a banquet with Taiwanese expatriates and visit a technical team, he said.

Tsai is scheduled to meet Belizean Prime Minister Dean Barrow and Belizean Governor-General Colville Young, receive a decoration, attend a state banquet, deliver a speech to the National Assembly, visit a technical school, host a scholarship ceremony, visit cultural sites and a technical team, and attend a banquet with Taiwanese expatriates, he said.

Tsai is to transit through Los Angeles on her way to Paraguay, and through Houston, Texas, on her way home, the Presidential Office said.