Tien set to head Straits Exchange Foundation

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Former minister of foreign affairs Tien Hung-mao (田弘茂) has been appointed Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) chairman, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said last night.

Tien devoted himself to China studies when he was pursuing an advanced degree while teaching in the US and is intimately familiar with the developments in China, Huang said, adding that he is well-versed in cross-strait affairs and the strategic goals of other nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Tien has also been a dedicated promoter of Taiwan’s participation in the international community and played a role in the democratization of Taiwan, Huang said.

Under Tien’s leadership, the Institute of National Policy Research has become an internationally renowned think tank fostering close ties with other think tanks and top universities in the US, Japan and Europe, Huang said.