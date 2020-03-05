Lost Taiwanese cinema tours the West

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

When Chris Berry first started watching Hoklo- (also known as Taiwanese) language films in the late 1990s, his Taiwanese friends and colleagues dismissed them as garbage.

“Taiwan’s film world was very much in an art film mindset,” Berry says, referring to the period where New Wave pioneers such as Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢) and Edward Yang (楊德昌) earned the nation an international arthouse following.

By then, the more than 1,000 crudely-produced and often tawdry Hoklo movies that were pumped out between 1956 and 1981 had largely been forgotten, and it didn’t help that the government strongly supported Mandarin movies and painted Taiwanese culture as vulgar. Only about 200 titles remain today, and the Taiwan Film Institute (國家電影中心, TFI) has been slowly restoring and subtitling them since 2013.

That year was when Ming-yeh Rawnsley (蔡明燁), a professor at the University of London’s Center of Taiwan Studies, first delved into Hoklo cinema through her research.

“It was very shocking to me, because Hoklo-language films were still around when I was young, but I don’t have any recollection of them. It wasn’t even that long ago,” she says.

Last month, Berry, a film professor at King’s College London and Rawnsley launched the second edition of Taiwan’s Lost Commercial Cinema: Restored and Recovered tour through Europe, which will cover 21 cities by December. Selections include the latest titles restored by the TFI as well as four shorts by modern auteurs that make use of footage from the old films. Their first effort, which began in 2017, was academically-focused, but having established a reputation they are branching out to arthouse theaters and film festivals as well.

The tour won’t be coming to Taiwan as it is aimed to promote the nation’s culture overseas — but the films are available for viewing at the TFI.

MORE THAN NOSTALGIA

With the bulk of Hoklo cinema’s corpus unavailable when she began her research, Rawnsley says it was like “studying film history without films.” The titles Berry initially found didn’t even have Chinese subtitles, making the task even more difficult.

Unlike other locales such as the US and Hong Kong where their classic cinema has remained popular and readily available, Taiwan’s old movies are hard to find.

“The interest is more than nostalgia for Taiwanese,” Rawnsley says. “‘It’s rediscovering our past and reconfirming our current identity. It’s very important for cultural preservation to restore these films, but it’s a shame that Taiwanese still don’t have many opportunities to watch them.”

Most of these films were shot on location instead of the studio, and produced outside of the tightly-controlled government system. Although they were also subject to censorship, they provide glimpses into Taiwan’s past that may not be found elsewhere.

“Almost everything we see now from that era is from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) point of view,” Berry says. “So by intention or by accident, we … get the perspectives on social changes and developments from ordinary people, and … we get to see what ordinary Taiwan looked like then.”

Outside of Taiwan, it was hard to promote these films at first because they are hard to define: “They’re not arthouse films, they’re not like today’s commercial productions, and their ideology is very mainstream — it’s not resistance cinema. It doesn’t really fit what most theaters and film festivals are used to,” Rawnsley says.