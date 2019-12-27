Highlight: Islamic Cultural and Halal Food Festival

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

The Islamic Cultural and Halal Food Festival may not be the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of festive year-end events in Taipei. But the open-air festival at Daan Forest Park promises to have something for the entire family.

This weekend, more than 70 vendors offering Islamic food, crafts and cultural experiences will set up shop along the park’s pathways. Visitors can try out Arabic calligraphy and henna and shop for wares drawn from around the Muslim world.

It will be a rare opportunity to catch many of Taiwan’s small, online businesses in the flesh: La Femme Dromadaire stocks lamps, figurines and burnous (Berber tunics) hand-made in Tunisia; Camel Hump Stay will bring Moroccan leather bags and shoes; and From Syria offers up delicate woven earrings and pouches made by female refugees from the war-torn country.

Visitors can also look forward to a picnic with freshly-served food and drink from a range of Indian, Turkish and Moroccan vendors. Some unusual treats to look out for include food from North Africa, intense brews from Saturn Landing Turkish Coffee and baklava from the Taiwan outpost of Zalatimo Sweets, a 159-year-old Jordanian sweetsmaker.

The festival is co-organized by the Chinese Muslim Association (中國回教協會) and Taipei City Government.

■ The Islamic Cultural and Halal Food Festival takes place tomorrow and Sunday, 10am to 5pm

■ Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), 1, Xinsheng S Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市新生南路二段1號)