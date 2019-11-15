Highlight: Red Room celebrates 10 years

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

The Red Room, begun as an experiment to develop a space for sharing a love of the written word, music, other shared performances and respectful listening, is marking its 10th anniversary this weekend with a two-day party and a fundraiser.

What is now a nonprofit organization, Taipei City Red Room Culture, Education & Arts Association (社團法人臺北市紅坊文教藝術協會), was begun by Taipei-raised Indian expatriate Ayesha Metha and Aveda Taiwan founder Chu Ping (朱平) to provide a space and a platform to foster inter-generational, cross-cultural expression between Taiwan’s local and foreign creative community.

Over the years it has grown from a rather ad-hoc, one Saturday night a month open-mic gathering called “Stage Time & Wine,” to a year-round volunteer driven community offering programs for children (“Stage Time & Juice”), readers’ theater (Red Room Radio Redux), art shows (Visual Dialogues) and workshops on everything from dance and painting to repurposing trash.

Tomorrow The Red Room is hosting “Artists Bridge the Gap VI,” a day-long live painting and music event, during which 20 artists will create works that will be auctioned to raise funds to keep The Red Room moving forward.

The doors open at 10am, the artists begin work a half-hour later, the music begins at 1:30pm and a silent auction will be held during the day, with sealed bids accepted for the works. From 5pm to 6pm a live auction will be held.

Most of the artists have been closely involved with the Red Room over the years, including La Benida Hui, Roma Mehta, Constance Woods, Melodie Wu, Yin Yin, Patricia Kortman, Erique Chong and Abbey Su.

Sunday evening will see “The Art of Kua” (跨), which begins with a potluck dinner to celebrate the community aspect of The Red Room, followed by storytelling and music.

Among the speakers will be people who have experienced transformational life changes thanks to participating in Red Room events, either as a performer or listener.

More information, visit: redroomtaipei.com/red-rooms-10th-anniversary.

■ Tomorrow from 10am to 6pm, Sunday from 5pm to 10pm

■ Red Room International Village, Taipei Air Force (空總創新基地), 177 Jianguo S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市建國南路一段177號), 1st building on the left, 2F

■ Entry is free, pay by value both days