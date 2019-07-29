How Hong Kong maids became caught in a ‘humanitarian tsunami’

By Katie McQue / The Guardian, Hong Kong

The sun had not yet risen in Hong Kong when Sally, a domestic worker, was woken and told she needed to leave immediately. As she lay on the sofa, confused, Sally saw her employer standing over her with a piece of paper he wanted her to sign. It was a resignation letter he had written for her. She was being let go because she was pregnant. Her employer, a German man in his 50s, is the father of the child.

Sally (some names have been changed to protect their identity), 39, from Manilla in the Philippines, is one of the 390,000 domestic workers — mainly from poorer Asian countries — who keep Hong Kong functioning. One in every 20 employees in Hong Kong is a migrant worker , and most of these are women of child bearing age.

But because the terms of their working visas require maids to live at their employers’ homes, those who become pregnant can be fired by employers looking to avoid accommodating a baby and paying for maternity leave. They become homeless overnight, and two weeks later their residency permit expires. If they stay in Hong Kong illegally, they won’t be able to access healthcare or register the births of their children, who become stateless.

VULNERABLE POPULATION

“This is a humanitarian tsunami,” says Kay McArdle, a Hong Kong-based lawyer and gender rights advocate. “These women and children are incredibly vulnerable.”

Sally had been working for her employer for three years, and for much of that time they were in a relationship, she says. Despite sharing a bed, her employer still expected her to get up at dawn to tend to the apartment. Each evening she was expected to have a meal waiting for him as soon as he came home from work. On Sundays, her day off, they would spend time together as a couple. But everything changed when she told him she was pregnant.

“He wanted to abort [the baby]. I said no. He would not accept this, so I moved to the sofa,” she says.

When she was thrown out, she stayed in various guesthouses. But her money ran out before her son, Peter, was born. Now the mother and baby are staying in a shelter for pregnant former maids and new mothers that have been made homeless, run by local charity Pathfinders. Each year, the organization deals with almost 1,000 cases of maids who run into difficulties when they get pregnant. It assists the women with visa and legal issues. Pathfinders is helping Sally petition her employer, who is denying he is the father, for child support.

“An employer is prohibited from dismissing a pregnant employee from the date on which she is confirmed pregnant by a medical certificate until the expiry of her maternity leave, except in serious disciplinary cases of dismissal due to the employee’s serious misconduct,” said the Hong Kong government’s labor department.

However, vulnerable foreign workers are often unaware of their rights.

“We know we see a fraction of cases, and the reality is employment discrimination of pregnant foreign domestic workers is much higher,” says Catherine Gurtin, CEO of Pathfinders. “Employers find other pretexts for firing their maid when she is pregnant, such as accusing them of theft.”

PETITIONING FOR SUPPORT

Pathfinders has successfully helped women petition for child support, and against unfair dismissal and gender discrimination. Of the cases they handle, 31 percent involve petitioning against unfair dismissal, and 18 percent of cases are for accessing child support, which is possible if the father is a resident of Hong Kong.