Taipei’s ‘happenings’ spaces

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

“Wet pussy” is on the menu at a rummage sale at Mowes, as attendees sift through clothes in a basement on a Saturday afternoon.

“It’s pretty much a sangria, which has secret ingredients that make it magical and extra wet,” quips event co-organizer Kai Hsieh (謝鎧安) of the scarlet cocktail.

A floor up in a space adorned with drawings of the female anatomy and messages of empowerment, Hsieh and other women are discussing the theme for their upcoming “women’s tea time:” masturbation. Topics include getting into the mood, sex toys and the guilt.

On the same afternoon in a 100-year-old building across town, a European kung fu master teaches Wing Chun to neighborhood moms while a Taiwanese Djembe (a type of African drum) musician prepares an Indian curry feast.

Such unconventional “spaces” have been popping up everywhere in Taipei. From 120 Grassroots, a now-closed artist settlement of huts, tents and other structures on a lawn off Taipei’s Civic Boulevard, to Mowes, a tiny two-floor women’s empowerment establishment in an alley near the Gongguan (公館) business area, what connects these spaces is their grassroots nature and decentralized, experimental programming where people can be both organizer and participant.

Yang Tzu-chieh (楊子頡), Indian curry chef and cofounder of Ivy Palace (草御堂), a crafts store, artist village and event space in an old brick house on Dihua Street (迪化街), says that Taiwan’s shift toward a knowledge-based economy has reached the point where people are breaking from established systems to explore new cultural possibilities.

“There are many young people who want to create new values within the existing framework, which will lead to more and more spaces like these,” Yang says.

ANTI-HUASHAN

Run by Unregulated Masses (野青眾), an alternative events collective, 120 Grassroots’ three-month run was cut short on Monday after news broke of a grisly murder committed by an archery instructor who had built a wooden hut on the site.

Organizers say that the instructor was not part of their team and submitted an application to receive an activity space.

However, public discontent over the grassland, which has been frequently criticized by its neighbors due to security, cleanliness and noise issues, boiled over as the Chinese-language media jumped all over the incident with sensational headlines that focused on the negative aspects of the space rather than the killer.

120 Grassroots organizer Lee Ming-hung (李名紘) says the space strives to be the antithesis of its trendy retro-chic neighbor Huashan 1914 Creative Park.

There are no fancy cocktail bars, pop-up fashion shops or arthouse movie theaters. It is reminiscent of a Burning Man-esque art festival, where people build whatever they need, sleep in tents, hold spontaneous events and even walk around naked. Like Burning Man, this settlement was ephemeral — Unregulated Masses leased it from the Taipei City Urban Regeneration Office until the end of this month.

“When people think of artists and creative culture these days, they think of places like Huashan — clean, organized, quiet, everyone is dressed normally,” Lee says. “We wanted to counter the ‘creative cultural’ industry and harken to the early days of Huashan when artists lived there.”

Lee, a veteran events organizer, says the biggest adjustment to running such a space is to learn when and when not to interfere.