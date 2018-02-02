Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Chang Jui-fong (張睿峰) is a master of juci (鋦瓷), a Chinese traditional method of ceramic restoration that involves hinging broken ceramic pieces together with metal plates and clips. The craft dates as far back as the Song Dynasty and appears in a street scene of the celebrated Chinese painting Stroll Along the River During the Spring and Autumn Festival. Juci requires great patience, focus and meticulousness; the process involves seamlessly piecing ceramic parts together, drilling fine holes on each fragment and securing them with custom-made metal clips. These metal stitches are sometimes designed to form auspicious patterns that suggest elements of nature such as clouds, fish, flowers and plants. Traditionally there are two types of juci, a utilitarian method of restoring daily objects with iron stitches, and the finer-level artistry of repairing valuable ceramics with iron, copper, silver or gold clips. The works on view at Chang’s exhibition, The Chinese Art of Juci — Chang Jui-fong Restoration Exhibition (中華鋦瓷藝術 — 張睿峰鋦瓷修復展), include restored cups, wine vessels, teapots and other objects from the artist’s own collection, as well as a few pieces on loan. Chang will offer two full-day juci workshops on Feb. 10 and 11, from 9am to 5pm. Contact the gallery for details.

■ Garden City Bookstore (田園城市生活風格書店) 6, Ln 72, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市中山北路二段72巷6號), tel: (02) 2531-9081. Opens Daily 10am to 7pm, Thursdays to Saturdays until 8pm

■ Until Feb. 25

INF is an independent fashion label with a rebellious edge; their showroom at the Taipei Expo Park on average hosts one event per month in which the label collaborates with various art forms for experimental exchange. For the first two weeks of this month, INF will be hosting My Own Space, an exhibition of 10 original fashion illustrations by young Taiwanese artist Brian Hsu (徐丹寒). Using markers and color pencil, Hsu creates portraits of anonymous characters wearing a selection of INF clothing. His mostly black and white illustrations are characterized by strong, elegant contours and subtle shades of penciled in gray that make up a distinct Gothic style. The clothes that the illustrations depict are also on view and available for visitors to try on at the showroom. This collaboration between fine illustration and fashion creates greater potential for imagination in both fields, says INF designer Kuo Wei (郭瑋). INF’s fashion line promotes a spirit of individuality, confidence and dissidence that hopes to appeal to both the subculture and mainstream audiences. Be sure to dress in black and white for their opening party tomorrow at 1pm.

■ INF, Room 13, 1F, Maji Square, 1, Yumen St, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號Maji市集1樓 13室), tel: (02) 2599 8981. Open Mondays to Sundays from 1pm to 9pm

■ Until Feb. 13

Huang Yu-chen (黃于真) is a young Taiwanese artist who uses the art of embroidery and print to create original two dimensional assemblages. Huang studied under a French Haute Couture embroiderer in 2013 and established her own Taipei-based embroidery design studio in 2015, which offers personal lessons as well as custom-made designs. In her solo exhibition, Weaving Memory (編故事), Huang presents a series of narratives printed and stitched on silk. These scenes refer to specific memories of the past and reflections on the present that the artist processes through art making. Heat Up, for example, depicts a playful scene of naked cartoon dolls dwelling in a turbulent landscape of giant Taiwanese beers cans, a steaming rice cooker and a larger-than-life arm being bitten by a group of free floating mouth creatures. This sinister mood continues in Safe Landing, which shows a bleeding man, face down on the ground with his right arm reaching for a nearby wheel-less ambulance. Superimposed over the vehicle is a large caduceus, a symbol for medicine and healthcare. While these ominous images seem to speak of rather dark moments of anxiety and struggle, Huang’s vibrantly colorful compositions and flat cartoon drawing style express a sweet and innocent tone through which she processes weighted memories.