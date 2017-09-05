Martial lore

By Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg

Chatri Sityodtong was nine years old when his father took him to Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium for a Thai boxing fight. The fascination for rapid, hard-hitting martial arts never left him.

The Muay Thai-mad boy grew into Asia’s foremost promoter of mixed martial arts (MMA). His One Championship is becoming Asia’s biggest competitor to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the combat mashup that has built a global fan base. When UFC champion Conor McGregor was defeated last month by Floyd Mayweather in a high-profile Las Vegas boxing match, the bout reached one billion homes with an estimated pay-per-view take of US$700 million.

The success of UFC has made investors pay attention to a global sport that was once dismissed by US Senator John McCain in the 1990s as “human cockfighting.” Last year, brothers Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta sold the company that controls UFC to WME-IMG for an eye-popping US$4 billion. They bought UFC in 2001 for US$2 million.

Three weekends before McGregor’s “Money Fight” showdown with Mayweather, Sityodtong was hosting his own show at the glitzy Venetian Macao in China. After shaking hands with fighters backstage he walked through a packed hall of 13,000 spectators to stand by the cage and watch his Kings and Conquerors show. The audience roared as Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes made quick work of challenger Andrew Leone with a first-round rear-naked choke, giving the Brazilian bantamweight champion a record seven successful title defenses.

On Saturday, he was in Shanghai to promote his first event in the Chinese city, starring welterweight champion Ben Askren and Sweden’s Zebaztian Kadestam.

TOUGH TIMES

Sityodtong, 46, took a long detour to get here. The son of a Thai father and Japanese mother, he grew up as a middle-class kid in Bangkok. But his father’s property business collapsed during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.

Determined to rescue his family from poverty, he enrolled in Harvard Business School on loans and taught Muay Thai and delivered Chinese food to support himself and his mother. With no money or place to go, his mother secretly lived with him in his tiny dorm room. He later joined Maverick Capital, the hedge fund founded by Lee Ainslie, one of the so called “Tiger Cubs” who once worked for Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management. Sityodtong eventually founded his own shop with Izara Capital Management.

But his heart was still with the speed and spectacle of martial arts. When he turned 40 in 2011, the Muay Thai fighter and jiujitsu blue belt founded One Championship. Today, his Singapore-based firm is Asia’s largest league of MMA, a combination of boxing, wrestling, Brazilian jiujitsu and Muay Thai.

MMA has been the target of criticism both for allegedly inciting violence and hatred among fans and for the danger to contestants, including brain damage and in some cases death.

CODE OF HONOR

Sityodtong says he’s not out to copy UFC. His aim is to build the sport in Asia by adhering to the values that made the continent of 4.4 billion people the home of some of the best-known martial-arts stars like Bruce Lee (李小龍), Jackie Chan (成龍) and Jet Li (李連杰).

“UFC has a great marketing strategy that works for America — blood, violence, disrespect, anger, controversy, hatred among fighters, showcasing pure fighting,” Sityodtong said. “We are massively different. Martial arts is about courage, integrity, honor and respect.”