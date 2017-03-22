Singing in an unfamiliar mother tongue

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

After mostly singing Aboriginal-style songs with Chinese lyrics for the past few years with the band Hey!, Cemelesai Pasasauv is doing a complete turnaround. There are hardly any Aboriginal musical elements in his solo debut, Zemiyan, but the lyrics are written entirely in the Northern Paiwan language.

“I decided that it was enough that our culture is represented in the lyrics,” he says. “We don’t have to deliberately insert traditional elements into original music. This not only allows me to reach a larger audience, I also hope to show my tribespeople that our language can be sung in this way too.”

The album’s title means “dance” in Paiwan — which is often done by forming a circle. The English title is Circularity, and singing in Paiwan represents Cemelesai’s return to his origins.

“You can’t just enter the circle during a traditional dance, you have to be accepted,” Cemelesai, 28, says. “You can’t just barge in wearing many feathers on your head. You have to be humble. The importance of this is how do you return to where you’re from, hold hands with your family and tribespeople, form a circle and start dancing again.”

Released in December, the result is a collection of introspective and soulful guitar-and-piano folk pop tunes — which Cemelesai says is actually closer to his tribal music than what he calls “stereotypical Aboriginal music.”

“Traditional Paiwan music doesn’t have a lot of those bold and far-reaching vocals that people would expect,” he says. “Our music is slower. We listen to the bees, the river, the wind blowing through trees. A lot of our songs are about missing someone, sung softly under a tree. When you miss someone, would you be shouting loudly?”

Formally trained in classical opera and used to singing at the top of his lungs, this album represents a new direction for Cemelesai. In the liner notes, he writes, “This time, please listen to me sing softly.”

ENDANGERED LANGUAGE

Cemelesai admits that he is far from fluent in Northern Paiwan. He spoke it as a child, but gradually lost his ability after leaving his village to attend junior high school in Pingtung City.

“My family would tease me because of my Paiwan when I went home,” he says. “I became self-conscious that my Paiwan was getting worse, and eventually I would only speak to them in Chinese.”

This aversion continued until one day he realized that he could no longer understand what his grandmother, who only spoke Paiwan and Japanese, was saying.

“It was very scary,” he says. “They were chatting and telling stories, and I felt like I was from another planet. I could only understand basic words ... I realized that knowing one’s mother language affects how deep one can understand one’s culture.”

Cemelesai’s Paiwan has improved much since, but he’s still not at the level where he can write lyrics directly. He says he forms a story in his head first and takes it to a Paiwan language teacher, and they write the lyrics together. He then translates the lyrics back into Chinese for the album booklet, noting that a major difference between writing in Paiwan and Chinese is the use of metaphors.

“We say someone is as a beautiful as a flower,” he says. “Someone’s hair is long like a waterfall. It’s harder to directly describe these things like we do in Chinese.”

Cemelesai is confident that people who don’t understand Paiwan will still get his music.